Neha Kakkar is on Cloud Nine as She Now Has an 'Army of 7 Crore', Check Her Post

Singer Neha Kakkar is on cloud nine as she shared that she now has 69 plus million followers on Instagram and will touch 70 million soon. Neha took to her Instagram and shared a picture with her husband, Rohanpreet Singh. Along with the picture, Neha also penned a beautiful note, thanking her fans and followers for showering her with all the love.

The note reads, “Oh My God…Just realised that I have an Army of 7 CRORE Loving People And The Best Family…69+ Million on Instagram and touching 70 million soooon….”

As soon as the singer shared this happy news on Instagram, her fans and industry colleagues congratulated Neha by bombarding the comments section with good wishes. Bollywood Actress Shilpa Shetty wrote “Congratulations” with a heart emoji. Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar wrote, “Most favorite child of God truly…” Her husband-singer Rohanpreet Singh, on the other hand, wrote, “Love you the most!!” Several fans left heart and fire emojis.

Neha has a pretty strong hold on social media. Though there have been times when the singer has been trolled for her physical appearance. A few days back, the singer shared a couple of pictures on Instagram dressed in white, but the captions of her posts are calling for all the attention. Neha shared the gorgeous pictures with the caption, “Uff, Kahan leke jaun yeh beauty?’

The singer channelled her inner diva as she slipped into a white crop top and harem pants. Neha posed with a rose that only added to her beauty.

Well, husband Rohanpreet is definitely floored by all of them.

Coming back to Neha and Rohanpreet Singh, the couple got married last year.

On the professional front, Neha is one of the popular singers in Bollywood. She has also appeared in several music videos and as a judge on a number of television reality shows.

