Neha Kakkar Pregnant? Fans Speculate as Singer Spotted in Loosely Fitted Clothes

Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar has been missing from the singing reality show for sometime. In her place, her elder sister Sonu has taken over judging duties.

Meanwhile, Neha and her husband Rohanpreet Singh shared Eid wishes for fans on social media. Interestingly, Neha’s loose fitted clothes sparked pregnancy rumours and netizens could not help but pose the question in the comments section.

Recently, Neha stepped out with Rohanpreet in Mumbai. She was spotted wearing loosely fitted T-shirt.

Neha also became the highest followed female singer celebrity on Instagram with 60 million plus fans on the app. She expressed her happiness in a social media post, writing, “60 Million Pyar! Main Khush Nahin Behad Khush Hoon.. The amount of love you all give Your Nehu can’t be compared with anything! Aap ho toh Neha Kakkar Hai! Thank You.. Each One of You and Specially My Most Special People, My #NeHearts Love You all! Thank You @rohanpreetsingh for always being there and making all my wishes come true since the time you came in my life! Also.. I must thank and mention these two sweethearts too coz they actually put a lot of efforts to surprise me yesterday (sic)."

Neha, alongside Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani, judged Indian Idol 12. She married Rohanpreet in October 2020.

