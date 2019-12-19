Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Neha Kakkar Jokes with Her Indian Idol 11 Co-judges, Says 'Meri Shaadi Hai Aaj'

Neha Kakkar has shared a glimpse of an upcoming wedding special episode of Indian Idol 11, for which she dressed up as a bride.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 19, 2019, 6:45 PM IST
Image: Instagram

Neha Kakkar, one of the judges of singing reality show Indian Idol 11, recently was seen in a video on Instagram all decked up and saying, "Meri shaadi hai aaj (It's my wedding today.)" Neha is seen wearing an aqua blue lehenga and sleeveless V-neck blouse. She accessorised her look with silver jewellery and a gajra.

The singer had decked up for the shoot of a Shaadi special episode of Indian Idol 11. In the video, Neha is seen having a great time with her co-judges Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.

The video shows Vishal in a black bandhgala offering to park Neha's car. She is then heard laughing and telling him "I would love". Neha also compliments Vishal for looking "so cool".

Neha then shifts her camera to Himesh Reshammiya who is seen in a yellow waistcoat and white shirt. Facing the camera, Himesh tells everyone that it's Neha's wedding today. Neha quickly said that she is getting married and bursts into laughter. Vishal promptly congratulates her and says, "Mubarak Ho, Mubarak Ho."

Watch the video here:

Vishal and Himesh also took to their Instagram handle to share their looks and the set that was decorated for the wedding special episode.

For Indian Idol 11 Shaadi special episode that will be telecast this weekend, Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa will join the contestants and judges. The episode will also will see Neha singing in her melodious voice. Watch here:

