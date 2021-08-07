Neha Kakkar Just Unfollowed Several Celebs on Instagram Due to 'Bad Experiences'

From time to time, social media detox and purging is a good thing, especially during such times where the stress levels are already high. Inner peace and space to reflect is extremely important for artists in order to clear their mind and nurture their creativity. Singer Neha Kakkar will readily agree with this too. She recently took to Instagram in order to share a message. In one of her stories, Neha wrote that she has unfollowed a few social media accounts because of the negative experiences she had with them. She went on to clarify that from now on, she will only follow those she knows and meets regularly for professional reasons. Neha also added that there is no bad blood between anyone and one needs to be careful in life when it comes to such things. She truly is making space for nurturing her art and well-being.

The talented singer recently joined the ranks of Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as one of the most followed Indians on the social media platform. The cricketer has 140 million followers, while global icon Priyanka has 66 million. Neha recently touched the mark of 60 million followers. Life is indeed showering Neha with happiness.

She got married to singer Rohanpreet Singh last year in the typical Bollywood style. Professionally, too, her work is being admired and making waves for all the right reasons. She keeps doing music videos, her next one being Saath Kya Nibhaoge which will star Sonu Sood and will be directed by Farah Khan.

