Neha Kakkar Kick Starts Move on Challenge, Asks Women to Stop Crying Over Their Ex-boyfriends

Apart from her chartbursting tracks, singer Neha Kakkar has been the center of attention for breaking down into tears at the drop of a hat.

After she accepted her relationship with Himansh Kohli, the singer had a much publicised breakup. She was also trolled on social media multiple times and many memes were made on Neha after a clip of her breaking down on the sets of a singing reality show went viral.

However, now Neha has started a 'Move on Challenge' on social media, urging women to stop crying over their boyfriends and move on.

Similar to the viral #MakeupBrushChallenge or #DontRushChallenge, in the video, shared on Instagram, Neha is seen sobbing with a tissue in her hand. Then she covers the camera lens with it and in a snap, she comes out in a glamorous avatar. She throws away the tissue which is caught by another sobbing friend and the challenge continues.

Neha’s song Jinke Liye is heard playing in the backdrop with the lyrics "Jinke liye hum rote hai, woh kisi aur ki baahon mein sote hai (The ones we cry for, lie in someone else’s arms)."

In an earlier interview, Neha said that she is an extremely emotional person and is very proud of it.

"I've seen a lot of memes... People have put my pictures and screenshots where I am crying. So there are people who make memes... They need some data because I am visible everywhere... I do everything openly. I cry openly, I laugh openly... I am very emotional and I am very proud of it," Neha had told news agency IANS.

"I feel people's emotions in this heartless world... I understand the pain. I would like to tell people who say I cry a lot that I just don't cry, but I also help people. It happens naturally. It comes from my heart... I just don't want to get appreciated for the singer I am, but also for being the human being I am. And this (emotional) is how I am going to be all my life," she added.

