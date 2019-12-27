Neha Kakkar Likes Being Heroine of Her Music Videos
Neha Kakkar says playback singing for popular actors has its own charm but she enjoys going beyond films and being the heroine of her music videos.
Image: Instagram
Singer Neha Kakkar says playback singing for popular actors has its own charm but she enjoys going beyond films and being the heroine of her music videos.
She said: "I am the shortest actress in the industry till date who acts and sings at the same time. I am always the heroine of my own music videos. Playback singing for popular actors has its own charm. However, today the audience loves single's music videos which helps me enjoy my space to the fullest."
Neha, along with her siblings and music artistes Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar, recently shot for an episode of "The Kapil Sharma Show".
On the show, the trio will be seen having an amazing time revealing lesser known stories from their personal lives and singing some of their popular songs.
Kapil mentioned that there are five celebrities who have been rewarded by Instagram for having maximum number of followers. Neha revealed that she is amongst the top five Indian females who received this award, for crossing 30 million followers.
"Ranveer Singh is part of the list, as his followers are almost equal to mine. I guess he has one lakh followers lesser than me," said Neha.
She also mentioned that she is a follower of Ranveer. "I love Ranveer and Deepika as a couple. They are perfectly cute together," she said.
