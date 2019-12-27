Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Neha Kakkar Likes Being Heroine of Her Music Videos

Neha Kakkar says playback singing for popular actors has its own charm but she enjoys going beyond films and being the heroine of her music videos.

IANS

Updated:December 27, 2019, 8:07 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Neha Kakkar Likes Being Heroine of Her Music Videos
Image: Instagram

Singer Neha Kakkar says playback singing for popular actors has its own charm but she enjoys going beyond films and being the heroine of her music videos.

She said: "I am the shortest actress in the industry till date who acts and sings at the same time. I am always the heroine of my own music videos. Playback singing for popular actors has its own charm. However, today the audience loves single's music videos which helps me enjoy my space to the fullest."

Neha, along with her siblings and music artistes Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar, recently shot for an episode of "The Kapil Sharma Show".

On the show, the trio will be seen having an amazing time revealing lesser known stories from their personal lives and singing some of their popular songs.

Kapil mentioned that there are five celebrities who have been rewarded by Instagram for having maximum number of followers. Neha revealed that she is amongst the top five Indian females who received this award, for crossing 30 million followers.

"Ranveer Singh is part of the list, as his followers are almost equal to mine. I guess he has one lakh followers lesser than me," said Neha.

She also mentioned that she is a follower of Ranveer. "I love Ranveer and Deepika as a couple. They are perfectly cute together," she said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram