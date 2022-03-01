Neha Kakkar Massively Trolled for 'Fake English Accent' And 'Auto-Tuned Voice' in 'Narazgi' Video

Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular singers in India. She is also the most followed Indian music artist on Instagram. The singer takes the internet by storm every time she comes up with a new song. However, this time it seems the netizens are not much impressed by Neha’s song.

On Tuesday, Neha dropped the music video of her latest song ‘Narazgi’, which also stars Bollywood actor Akshay Oberoi. The lyrics of the song go like, “I feel so lonely, lonely without you baby!" In the music video, Neha looks stunning in a red saree as she sings at a party. As soon as the song was shared on social media by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, netizens began trolling Neha for her “fake English accent" in the video and also “high auto-tuned voice".

One user wrote, “Such a forceful fake english accent." Another user wrote, “Sound too irritating auto tune too high." “You can’t even sing well in Hindi and you are trying an English song," wrote a third user.

Neha Kakkar rose to fame after participating in the singing reality show Indian Idol. Though she was eliminated from the show, she proved her mettle and went on to deliver many Bollywood chartbusters like “Second Hand Jawaani”, “London Thumakda”, “Manali Trance” and “Tukur Tukur” among others.

Neha was also seen as the judge of Indian Idol 12. She took a break from the reality show midway due to lockdown restrictions in Maharashtra. She is married to singer Rohanpreet Singh.

