Neha Kakkar on Adding 'Drama' to TV Shows by Focusing on Contestants' Personal Lives: 'Viewers Also Relate...'
Neha Kakkar on Adding ‘Drama’ to TV Shows by Focusing on Contestants' Personal Lives: ‘Viewers Also Relate...’

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: August 21, 2022, 13:44 IST

Mumbai, India

Neha Kakkar opens up about drama on reality TV shows by focusing on contestants' personal lives. (Image: Instagram)

Neha Kakkar talked about adding 'drama' to reality shows by showing contestants' personal lives, and said that the viewers connect with them.

Neha Kakkar is one of the most followed celebrities on social media. The songstress has judged on several singing reality shows in her almost 15 years long career in the industry. The songstress is often seen crying during her appearances on reality shows. And for the same, the 34-year-old hitmaker is subjected to social media trolling. Reality shows often receive criticism by viewers for adding drama, by focusing on contestants’ personal lives. In her recent interview, the Kanta Laga songstress said that she believes including just dancing and singing to the shows, might get boring sometimes, so TV shows focuses on contestants’ lives sometimes, and viewers also relate to them.

Talking about the same, Neha said, “I wouldn’t call it drama. There are elements included in a show to make it interesting. Showing just singing and dancing might get boring, so we also focus on the lives of the contestants and their families. Viewers also relate to them. When we show how a contestant has come a long way by sacrificing things, people connect with it because everyone has someone of their own who has been through struggle and achieved things. We are just showing on the show what happens in our homes.”

Neha often receives criticism and gets trolled for crying during her appearances on reality shows. The Dil Ko Karaar Aaya songstress recently appeared on Superstar Singer 2 and broke into tears after a contestant named Mani sang her song Maahi Ve. Well, this wasn’t the first time, when she broke down in front of the camera, last year, Krushna Abhishek made fun for crying over sob stories during Indian Idol 12.

On being asked about her reaction to the people who often troll her for crying on reality shows, she said, “I can’t blame them, there are many people who are not emotional at all! For people who are not emotional, I would seem fake. But people who are sensitive, like me, will understand and relate to me. Today, we don’t see too many people who can feel others’ pain and who want to help them. I have that quality in me and I have no regrets about it.”

first published:August 21, 2022, 13:24 IST
last updated:August 21, 2022, 13:44 IST