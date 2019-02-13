LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Neha Kakkar on Her Siblings: We Have Positive Influence on Each Other

Neha Kakkar believes her siblings inspire her tremendously and that they are a huge positive influence on each other.

IANS

Updated:February 13, 2019, 9:17 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Neha Kakkar on Her Siblings: We Have Positive Influence on Each Other
A file photo of Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar.(Image: Instagram)
Loading...
Singer Neha Kakkar has worked with her sister Sonu Kakkar and brother Tony Kakkar on various music projects. She believes they inspire her tremendously and that they are a "huge positive influence" on each other.

The former "Indian Idol" contestant featured in an episode of Royal Stag Barrel Select "MTV Unplugged S8" earlier this month.

Asked about music-based TV shows, Neha told IANS: "Music-based reality shows are a great way to showcase one's talent. Someone like me who hails from a small town gets all the exposure needed on a music reality show.

"It becomes a big platform for the world to see you and take notice. India has a huge influx of talent. TV shows make it so much easier for the world to see what India has to offer."

She was joined by her brother and sister on the show.

"It was extremely special to work with Sonu didi and Tony bhai. We have an entire episode this season and all the songs are composed and written by Tony Kakkar and one song composed by Sonu Kakkar. They both inspire me tremendously. So, it becomes even more special," said Neha, who recently featured in the video of a song sung by Tony.

Ever had creative differences with her siblings?

"All the three of us are a huge positive influence on each other. We never fight even if we have creative differences. Eventually, I end up listening to both of them since I respect their thought process," she said.

Follow @news18movies for more


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram