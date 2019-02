Neha Kakkar on Why She Broke-up With Himansh Kohli: He Always Complained of Not Being Together

Much has been said and written about Nehar Kakkar and her ugly break-up with Himansh Kohli, however, the two stars did not say anything about it publically. The singer admitted being in depression post her split but never stated why the two parted ways.Recently, speaking to Dainik Bhaskar Neha opened up about her break-up with the actor saying that she dedicated her energy to an undeserving person and now she's not open to love again.The portal quoted Neha as saying, "Right now, all I can say is that being single is the best feeling of my life. You know what, when I was in a relationship, I was not being able to give time to my family and my friends. At that time, I dedicated all my time and energy to that person who does not deserve it. And guess what; in spite of giving him so much time; he always complained of not being together.”However, she has moved on in life and is in a happy space. “Thankfully, I have moved on from this bad relationship. I am really in a happy space now. I have realised that my family is more deserving than anybody else in my life. I am happy with whatever happened because that made me realise the importance of my family members. With this bad experience, I am not open to love again. As I said, I am happy to be single!” she added.Neha and Himansh had confirmed their relationship on national television, however, things reportedly turned sour between the couple and the two parted ways. The speculations of their breakup started doing the rounds on social media after apparently, the two made their breakup ‘Insta-official’, unfollowing each other on Instagram. In fact, Neha even deleted most of her posts with Himansh from her profile.Following their break-up, the singer has released her version of 'Tera Ghata', the song originally composed, written and sung by Gajendra Verma.Follow @news18movies for more*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.