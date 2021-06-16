Neha Kakkar Pays Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput With A Song From Kedarnath 

The shocking news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death at his Bandra house in Mumbai last year on June 14 had left his fans in a state of utter sadness. People from all walks of life mourned the death of the young actor who had become famous in Bollywood in a short span with hits like Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore.

As fans are observing the late actor’s first death anniversary, heart-warming tributes are pouring in for Sushant. Singer Neha Kakkar recently posted a video on Instagram in which she sang the melodious ‘Jaan Nisaar’ track from Sushant’s film Kedarnath. She shared the song on social media as a tribute to the late actor on his first death anniversary.

The video tribute by Neha has got more than 12 million views and over 1.7 million likes, and has been much appreciated by his fans. Several other celebrities also remembered their time with Sushant who left the world too soon.

Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s girlfriend, also penned a very emotional post on her Instagram handle where she called the actor her “guardian angel” who is watching her from his “telescope from the moon”. The long letter was attached to a photo in which Sushant and Rhea were seen sharing an intimate moment.

Rhea was accused of abetment of suicide, and was even arrested in a drug case last year by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with Sushant’s death.

Sara Ali Khan, Sushant’s co-star in Kedarnath, also recalled her time with Sushant during the film’s shooting. She said the actor was always there whenever she needed any advice or a moment of laughter. Sara also credited Sushant for introducing her to the world of acting, adding that she still can’t believe that the actor is no more.

