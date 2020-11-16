Neha Kakkar Plants Kiss on Hubby Rohanpreet's Cheek as They Enjoy View of Firecrackers on Their Honeymoon

Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are making the most of their holidays as they spend some time together in Dubai. The two have been super active on social media and are sharing fun videos from their honeymoon. Neha and Rohanpreet's romantic moments keep grabbing fans' attention and now their latest video is melting netizens' hearts once more.

In the video, the duo wished their fans on Diwali and gave a glimpse of the pretty view of firecrackers from their room. Also, in an adorable PDA moment, they can be seen cuddling and declare love for each other as Neha plants a kiss on Rohanpreet Singh's cheeks. "Best Room View Everrrrr!!! Thank Youuu @atlantisthepalm and Happy Diwali Everyone ♥️ @rohanpreetsingh Love Youuu (sic)," Neha captioned the post.

The duo also dressed in traditional wear to celebrate Diwali. sharing their pictures, Neha wrote, "Our First Diwali Together and Most Special one. Happy Diwali Everyone!!! God bless you all (sic)."

Last month, Neha tied the knot with singer Rohanpreet Singh as per the Sikh wedding ceremony Anand Karaj. She has added Mrs Singh to her name on her Instagram account.

Neha has been on a festive spree ever since her wedding. She shared photographs from her first Karwa Chauth on her verified Instagram account after she married Rohanpreet Singh. In the photos, Neha sports a red salwar suit with a pair of golden jhumkas. The newly-wed singer completes the look by letting her hair loose and with a bindi and minimal makeup. Neha opted for a simple yet elegant style statement while Rohanpreet chose a white Kurta pajama for the occasion.

"My first Karwa Chauth with hubby Rohanpreet Singh," Neha captioned the photos using the hashtag #NehuPreet.

Meanwhile, Neha and Rohanpreet also released a song titled "Nehu da vyah" to celebrate their wedding.