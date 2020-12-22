Neha Kakkar Puts Pregnancy Rumours to Rest, Reveals New Song Khyaal Rakhya Kar with Rohanpreet Singh

Neha Kakkar's new song Khyaal Rakhya Kar, for which she had posed in a baby bump a few days ago, is finally out. The photo from the song had sparked off pregnancy rumours, but it was actually taken from the song in which she is starring with her husband Rohanpreet Singh.

Khyaal Rakhya Kar is conceptualised and sung by Neha, written by Babbu, and music is given by Rajat Nagpal. The music video charts the love story of the lead couple from their childhood, up until their pregnancy, when tragedy strikes.

This one is a new version of Neha’s song Khyaal Rakhya Kar which starred former Bigg Boss contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. Watch the full song here:

Neha had shared a photo of herself with a baby bump, that soon went viral. The news of Neha's pregnancy spread like wildfire, while the couple chose to stay quiet on the issue.

Before Khyaal Rakhya Kar, Neha and Rohanpreet had also featured in the song 'Nehu Da Vyah', which acted as a teaser right before their real life wedding. They got married on October 24, after dating each other for a while.