Neha Kakkar Recalls Struggling Days with Throwback Pic from Jagrata

Singer Neha Kakkar gave her fans a glimpse of her childhood by sharing a throwback picture of her performing as a young child in a congregation. The picture also features her parents and brother Tony Kakkar. It shows how Neha has been winning everyone's heart by her singing from a very early age.

In the vintage snap shared on Instagram on Tuesday, a young Neha can be seen standing on a small stage holding a mic while her brother can be seen seated beside her. From the frame, it seems that she was performing at a religious event when the photograph was clicked.

Neha penned an emotional note along with her childhood picture in which she recalled her struggling days and remembered how young she was when she first started singing. Tagging Tony in the picture, she shared the troubles her family faced in the past.

The singer also shared a photo of the man who presented her with this lovely photo of her childhood. Though she did not name him, she thanked him for sharing this picture with her and for inspiring her to put in more hard work.

Neha’s husband and singer, Rohanpreet Singh, was quick to respond to her post. In the comments section, Rohanpreet called her family “pure” and “grounded” and wrote that he is proud of his wife.

The Indian Idol 12 judge entered the Hindi music industry after she rose to fame by participating in the popular singing reality show, Indian Idol. Though she was eliminated from the show, she proved her mettle and went on to become one of the most successful singers to have emerged from all the seasons of the competition.

Neha has delivered many Bollywood chartbusters like ‘Sunny Sunny’, ‘Second Hand Jawaani’, ‘London Thumakda’, ‘Manali Trance’ and ‘Tukur Tukur’ among others.

