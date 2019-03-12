English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Neha Kakkar Regrets Talking About Break-Up In Public, Says Himansh Kohli Didn't Deserve the Flak
Neha Kakkar, who has been pretty vocal about her emotional state in the past few months, says she regrets talking about her relationship in public.
Image: Instagram
Loading...
She might be the most popular singer in Bollywood right now, but Neha Kakkar's personal life has been constantly under scrutiny ever since she went public with her breakup with actor Himansh Kohli. In the last few months, she went through a heartbreak, had teary outbursts on reality TV shows and even revealed that she was going through depression.
“I am a very emotional person. Whatever happened in my personal life in the last few months was very unhappy,” says the singer, whose relationship with Himansh ended last year. However, the 30-year-old singer blames it all on herself and the mistakes she made.
“I’m regretting the fact that I made my personal life so public. When it’s all happy, then you don’t see any problems. But it is during the bad times that you realise people can be so negative towards you and that shocked me,” Neha adds.
Despite being so popular on social media, it turned into a nightmare for her after the breakup last December, and many blamed Himansh for being disloyal in the relationship.
“Himansh did nothing to deserve all that [flak]. He was nothing like that at all. Still, he received so much hatred and negative comments on social media,” she says. At times, the continuous online scrutiny of their relationship affected her so much that she often broke into tears on national television.
But, the singer, who recently became the most followed Indian musician on Instagram with 20 million followers, insists she has learnt a lesson. “I would not make the same mistake again, I will not make my personal life public. I have also realised that being a celebrity, there will be negative people and hatred around. But there is so much more positivity. Once you embrace that, you will not be affected by the negative side,” she says.
Follow @News18Movies for more
“I am a very emotional person. Whatever happened in my personal life in the last few months was very unhappy,” says the singer, whose relationship with Himansh ended last year. However, the 30-year-old singer blames it all on herself and the mistakes she made.
“I’m regretting the fact that I made my personal life so public. When it’s all happy, then you don’t see any problems. But it is during the bad times that you realise people can be so negative towards you and that shocked me,” Neha adds.
Despite being so popular on social media, it turned into a nightmare for her after the breakup last December, and many blamed Himansh for being disloyal in the relationship.
“Himansh did nothing to deserve all that [flak]. He was nothing like that at all. Still, he received so much hatred and negative comments on social media,” she says. At times, the continuous online scrutiny of their relationship affected her so much that she often broke into tears on national television.
But, the singer, who recently became the most followed Indian musician on Instagram with 20 million followers, insists she has learnt a lesson. “I would not make the same mistake again, I will not make my personal life public. I have also realised that being a celebrity, there will be negative people and hatred around. But there is so much more positivity. Once you embrace that, you will not be affected by the negative side,” she says.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Your Smartphone is Now Your Voting Companion
- Priyanka Chopra is Super Proud as Nick Jonas' Sucker Hits No 1 on Billboard Hot 100
- Katrina Kaif Makes a Fashion Statement in Yellow Rialto Buttoned Dress
- Not Everyone Can be Like Kareena Kapoor: Sameera Reddy Slams Trolls Targeting Post-Baby Bodies
- Discussion About Ramadan and Election Dates are Totally Disgusting: Javed Akhtar
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results