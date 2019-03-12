Neha Kakkar Regrets Talking About Break-Up In Public, Says Himansh Kohli Didn't Deserve the Flak

She might be the most popular singer in Bollywood right now, but Neha Kakkar's personal life has been constantly under scrutiny ever since she went public with her breakup with actor Himansh Kohli. In the last few months, she went through a heartbreak, had teary outbursts on reality TV shows and even revealed that she was going through depression.“I am a very emotional person. Whatever happened in my personal life in the last few months was very unhappy,” says the singer, whose relationship with Himansh ended last year. However, the 30-year-old singer blames it all on herself and the mistakes she made.“I’m regretting the fact that I made my personal life so public. When it’s all happy, then you don’t see any problems. But it is during the bad times that you realise people can be so negative towards you and that shocked me,” Neha adds.Despite being so popular on social media, it turned into a nightmare for her after the breakup last December, and many blamed Himansh for being disloyal in the relationship.“Himansh did nothing to deserve all that [flak]. He was nothing like that at all. Still, he received so much hatred and negative comments on social media,” she says. At times, the continuous online scrutiny of their relationship affected her so much that she often broke into tears on national television.But, the singer, who recently became the most followed Indian musician on Instagram with 20 million followers, insists she has learnt a lesson. “I would not make the same mistake again, I will not make my personal life public. I have also realised that being a celebrity, there will be negative people and hatred around. But there is so much more positivity. Once you embrace that, you will not be affected by the negative side,” she says.