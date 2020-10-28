Neha Kakkar Returns to Mumbai With Rohanpreet Singh After Their 4-Day Wedding Celebration

Singer Neha Kakkar is back in Mumbai with Rohanpreet Singh after the two tied the knot in a 4-day long traditional Indian wedding celebration. Neha and Rohanpreet were spotted hand-in-hand as they stepped out of Mumbai airport following their grand reception in Chandigarh.

The couple was all smile as shutterbugs captured their hand-in-hand moments. Neha opted for a white striped co-ords which she teamed with the colour-coordinated shoes. Neha kept her makeup minimal and her hair open and completed her look with the mangalsutra. Rohanpreet also kept it casual for his airport look as he wore a white hoodie and blue track pants.

Neha and Rohanpreet got married in a lavish wedding on October 24. The traditional Anand Karaj ceremony was held in accordance with their Punjabi background at a Delhi Gurudwara. Later, they had a wedding celebration on Saturday night. But Indian wedding celebrations don’t actually end with the wedding.

The Indian Idol judge and singer managed to keep the news of her impending nuptials secret as long as possible. While rumour mills started buzzing around the end of September, both of them kept mum, neither confirming nor denying anything.

On the work front, Neha will be judging Indian Idol 12 with Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. The host of the 11th season Aditya Narayan will also return to conduct the show.