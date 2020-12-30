Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh, Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa at Indian Idol's Shaadi Special Weekend

This weekend's episode of singing reality show Indian Idol would be quite special with newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohan Preet Singh, and funny couple Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa as guests. The evening promises to be totally entertaining with lots of fun moments.

Neha is a judge on the show and she will be brining her husband along for the episode. It was a whirlwind romance for Neha and Rohanpreet, who first met while shooting for the music video of Nehu Da Vyah in August. They got married in dual ceremonies in Delhi on October 24, which was followed by a reception in Chandigarh. The couple will be sharing moments from their wedding during the episode.

Judges Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani teasing Aditya Narayan will see everyone burst out laughing. The comedy gurus Bharti and Haarsh would be seen pulling everyone's leg and creating a very happy and joyful ambience.

While everyone will be seen having a gala time with the contestants on the set, the top 15 of Indian Idol Season 12 would make the evening more musically entertaining with their melodious voices.