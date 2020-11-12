Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh Go for a Romantic Drive on Their Honeymoon, Watch Video

After a surprise wedding, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh headed for their honeymoon to Dubai. The couple is making the most of the time together and is also sharing the updates with their fans. In a recent Instagram post, the newlyweds can be seen heading for a romantic drive in a swanky car.

"My First #ExCalling Reel with Wifey during our Honeymoon!! Love Youuu," Rohanpreet captioned the video. One can also hear Rohanpreet's new song Ex Calling playing in the background.

Neha tied the knot with Rohanpreet in October, as per the Sikh wedding ceremony Anand Karaj. She has shared her wedding photographs on social media along with pictures clicked at her haldi and mehndi ceremonies.

On her wedding day Neha wore a pale pink Sabyasachi lehenga, which led netizens to compare her bridal look with that of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma who flaunted a similar outfit and jewellery on her special day.

Neha took to social media to call her wedding lehenga her "dream outfit", which the designer has gifted her.

"People die to wear #Sabyasachi atleast once in life and We were gifted these dream outfits by @sabyasachiofficial himself. Dreams do come true but they work better if You work Hard. Thank you Mata Rani, Shukar hai WaheguruJi," Neha wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday using the hashtags #NehuPreet #NehuDaVyah and #SabyasachiBride.

Following her wedding, she added Mrs Singh to her name on her Instagram account. The couple also released a song titled "Nehu Da Vyah" to celebrate their wedding.