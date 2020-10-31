In Pics: Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh Share a Kiss After Exchanging Rings on Their Sangeet

Singer Neha Kakkar, who tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh on October 24 in New Delhi, has been sharing stunning pictures from her wedding functions on Instagram. On Friday, Neha shared a series of photographs from their Sangeet ceremony. In one of the pictures, Neha and Rohan are seen sharing a passionate kiss after exchanging rings. Take a look at the pictures below:

For the Sangeet, Neha wore a pink lehenga designed by Anita Dongre. Describing Neha's ensemble on Instagram, Anita Dongre's team wrote, "Elegance inspired by Nature. Captured in Nature. Shimmering nature-inspired motifs shaped with our signature gota patti and a touch of dori, pearls, zardosi and sequins." Rohanpreet Singh, on the other hand, looked dapper in an all-white tuxedo.

Neha and Rohanpreet got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurudwara. The couple opted for two designers-- Sabyasachi and Falguni Shane Peacock.

Neha Kakkar managed to keep the news of her impending nuptials secret as long as possible. While rumour mills started buzzing around the end of September, both of them kept mum, neither confirming nor denying anything. On the work front, Neha will be judging Indian Idol 12 with Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. The host of the 11th season Aditya Narayan will also return to conduct the show.