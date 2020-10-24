Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh's Performance from Their Sangeet Ceremony Goes Viral

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are all set to tie the knot. The visuals from the couple’s pre-wedding festivities have already taken the internet by storm. They hosted a lavish sangeet ceremony and the videos from the bash are doing the rounds on social media. In the visuals, Neha is seen wearing traditional red bangles while Rohanpreet is complementing his ladylove in colour-coordinated outfits.

The videos from the Sangeet bash show the much-in-love couple adorably looking at each other as they enjoy the evening. Their adorable chemistry has created quite a buzz as the duo seems head over heels in love with each other. The couple recently featured in the newly released track titled 'Nehu Da Vyah'. In one of the clips, the two dedicate their performance to Rohanpreet’s mother.

The Sangeet followed the ring exchange ceremony. The festivities took place in New Delhi. The newlyweds are set to head to Punjab for a grand wedding reception for family and friends. Neha and Rohanpreet also danced to her song, Mile Ho Tum on Friday after exchanging rings. The pictures from the duo’s Mehendi and Haldi ceremony also went viral online.

Neha Kakkar will reportedly get married to Rohanpreet Singh in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in Delhi. Two days back, Neha added a post to her timeline revealing the day her man proposed to her. She captioned the post as, “The day He proposed to Me!! @rohanpreetsingh Life is more beautiful with You. #NehuPreet #NehuDaVyah”

Neha declared that she is in a relationship with singer Rohanpreet earlier this month on social media. She shared a love-filled caption along with a photo. Neha wrote, “You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh.” Rohanpreet also shared a picture to confirm their relationship.