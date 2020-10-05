Neha Kakkar Rumoured to Marry Long-time Friend Rohanpreet Singh

Singer Neha Kakkar is rumoured to be tying the knot with Rohanpreet Singh soon. Reports claim she will be marrying him this month. Rohanpreet has a reality TV background and first appeared on a wedding reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. It was centred around finding an ideal partner for actress Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. He has also appeared on the musical reality show India’s Rising star and was the first runner up of Season 2.

The musical duo recently did a music video and Neha posted a part of the song to her Instagram story. The two were seen shaking a leg on 'Aaja Chal Vyaah Karwaiye Lockdown vich Katt Hone Kharche' (let’s get married in the lockdown, the expenses will be low due to lockdown).” Despite vehemence from Rohanpreet’s manager that there is no wedding plan, sources close to " target="_blank">The Times Of India insist that the wedding is happening.

Neha Kakkar has some of the popular songs like London Thumakda, Saki and Kala Chashma in her name. The singer was in a committed long-term relationship until 2018. Three months after announcing engagement with actor Himansh Kohli, the couple separated had a much public breakup.

In an interview in 2019, she admitted regret over making her private life so public. This is probably the reason why the news is being kept really hush-hush this time around.

On the sets on Indian Idol, she was often linked with host Aditya Narayan. Fans loved their flirtatious banter and they often joked about being in love with each other. however, the much talked about “wedding” event was a TRP stunt. Both admitted it was in good fun, and Aditya actually has a long-term girlfriend with whom he plans to tie the knot soon.