Neha Kakkar Says It is Important for Singers to be Seen These Days

Neha Kakkar says singers do get their due credit but stressed that it is important for them to be seen these days.

"Wherever there are singers, they get mentioned whenever the credits come," but Neha added, "It has become important to be seen also." She says singers are not known if they are not visually present. "When they don't see you, they don't know you. So, it has become very important for singers to be seen. As (far as) singer credit (goes), we of course get it. Now, social media is very important," she added.

The singer has been releasing music videos which feature her collaborating with other co-singers, in songs like Goa Beach, Jinke Liye and the most recent Bheegi Bheegi.

Neha is currently ruling the Bollywood playback roost with an array of superhit songs including Aankh Marey, Dilbar, O saki saki and Garmi. She said is not much bothered by negative comments coming her way as she says people criticise her because she is number one, in an earlier interview.

"Of course, I am a human being and I do feel bad about it, but after feeling bad I bounce back. I feel these people who are writing bad (things) about me are nothing but jealous people. They feel, ‘why is Neha here?' Jo number one singer hai uske hi baare main likhengay log (they will write about the singer who is number one)," Neha told IANS.

"So, I understand that -- I am number one that is why people talk about me and get jealous," the Manali Trance hitmaker claimed, adding she doesn't worry much about the haters as they are limited in number.

"Jealous people are few, and lovers are like in crores," she said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

