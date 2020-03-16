English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Neha Kakkar Says She Will Make Acting Debut on This Condition

A file photo of Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar.(Image: Instagram)

The singer also said that singers who have tried acting career previously have failed and thus she won't star in a movie just for the sake of it.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 16, 2020, 2:38 PM IST
She is popular for her foot-tapping numbers like Garmi, O Saki Saki, Dilbar, Ek to Kum Zindagi, and Aankh Marey, singer Neha Kakkar says she would only try her hands into acting only when she is "absolutely" sure that the film she would be starring in will become a "big hit".

Asked if she ever plans to star in a Bollywood film, Neha told IANS: "Till now, singers who have tried their hands in doing films have not been successful. So, if in case I do it, I should be absolutely sure that the film becomes a big hit, then only I will do it otherwise I won't."

Neha says she wouldn't just feature in a flick for the sake of it.

"I wouldn't just do films for the sake of doing it. When I feel that yes this film will be a hit then only I will do it," she said.

Neha has also crooned a song titled Kalla Sohna Nai, whose music video will star Bigg Boss 13 famed couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana. The song has been directed by Gurinder Bawa with the composition by Rajat Nagpal and lyrics by Babbu.

