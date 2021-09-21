Neha Kakkar Says She Wishes to Have Baby Like This Dance Deewane 3 Contestant Amid Pregnancy Rumours

Singer Neha Kakkar made an appearance on a ‘mahasangam’ episode of TV reality shows, Dance Deewane 3 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 with her brother Tony Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh to promote their recently released music video ‘Kanta Laga’. The singer was super impressed by all the performances but there was one act that totally melted her heart. Neha was floored by Gunjan’s Lungi dance, so much so that she said she wishes to have a baby like Gunjan with her husband Rohanpreet Singh.

She said, “Bhagwan apko saare duwayein dein (May god bless you!). Rohu (Rohanpreet) and I haven’t thought of having a baby yet. But if we ever have a baby, we would want to have a baby like Gunjan.” Neha also had a fangirl moment on the show after seeing Madhuri Dixit, who is one of the judges of Dance Deewane 3. She was in tears and said, “After meeting you, I have finally learnt what fangirl moment is."

There have been reports that Neha is expecting her first child with Rohanpreet. She tied the knot with Rohanpreet in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in Delhi in October last year. The wedding ceremony was attended by the couple’s close friends and family.

Neha had shared pictures from the pre-wedding ceremonies. The photos from their haldi ceremony were shared by Neha on her official Instagram account. She captioned them, “#NehuPreet Ki Haldi Ceremony!”

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh met during the shoot of the “Nehu Da Vyah” music video and fell in love instantly. They got married after dating each other for a while.

