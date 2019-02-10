LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Neha Kakkar Shares Details About Break-up; Anurag Kashyap Accuses Pritish Nandy of Extortion

From exorbitant teddy bears and Alia Bhatt's classy response to Kangana Ranaut to another Avengers: Endgame fan theory, here are the top newsmakers of the day.

Updated:February 10, 2019, 6:30 PM IST
During Valentine’s week, singer Neha Kakkar’s heartbreak is ruling the internet. Neha, who had earlier confessed that she's going through post-break-up depression, recently spoke to Dainik Bhaskar and shared that after her split with Himansh Kohli, she is not open to love again. On the other hand, tension continued to prevail between Bollywood's leading ladies Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut.

Animosity in Bollywood did not seem to simmer down as filmmaker Anurag Kashyap renamed his upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh, citing IPR conflict with Pritish Nandy. However, a watch that appeared on the wrist of Black Widow is breaking the Internet, sparking another set of fan theories related to Avengers: Endgame. And for the couples who managed to stay together through thick and thin, Teddy Day was observed.

Find out what else happened in the world of entertainment and lifestyle today:

Singer Neha Kakkar is slowly moving into a happier space post her break-up with actor Himansh Kohli. After deleting most of her posts with Himansh from her Instagram profile and releasing a cover of song Tera Ghata, Neha said that she is happy to be single again.

Read: Neha Kakkar on Why She Broke-up With Himansh Kohli: He Always Complained of Not Being Together

As Kangana Ranaut awaits some much-needed support from Bollywood celebrities to finally show up, Alia Bhatt came out with a befitting reply for being called Karan Johar’s puppet by the Manikarnika actor. Alia said that she will not talk about Kangana’s displeasure with her in the media and would rather speak with the senior actor privately.

Read:Alia Bhatt Reacts to Kangana Ranaut's Comments, Says Didn’t Do Anything to Get a Reaction Like This

Anurag Kashyap has changed the name of his upcoming film, starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, to the very bizarre Saand Ki Aankh. This, however, did not stop the acclaimed filmmaker from taking a dig at Pritish Nandy, who had claimed IPR over the director-writer’s previous title Womaniya.

Read:Sorry That I Had Faith in Pritish Nandy: Anurag Kashyap Renames Womaniya as Saand Ki Aankh

Marvel seems to be gaining more mileage from multiple fan theories surrounding its much-awaited Avengers: Endgame. Following a recent poster leak, a watch that appears on the left wrist of Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) stands to demystify the suspense surrounding the fate of the bereaved Avengers.

Read:Avengers Endgame Leak: Fans Spot Secret Object in Costume, Call it Thanos Defeating Weapon

Did you know that the cute looking, cuddly toy bear could cost up to Rs. 75 lakhs, or even more? From world's most expensive teddy bear to the oldest one, here are five Teddy Bears you won't believe exist.

Read: Teddy Day: Expensive Teddy Bears You Won't Believe Existed

Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

