Neha Kakkar Shares Roka Ceremony Video Ahead of Rumoured Wedding with Rohanpreet Singh

Neha Kakkar has been doing a good job of keeping fans guessing about her rumoured wedding with Rohanpreet Singh. The singer has been teasing photos and videos that suggest that she is all set to tie the knot soon. But the build-up has been done in such a manner that it seems it could all be to promote a new video featuring Rohanpreet.

Adding to the speculation, Neha said on Tuesday, "#NehuDaVyah Video releases Tomorrow. Till then here’s a small Gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers. Here’s Our Roka ceremony clip!! I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family. Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad Thank youu for throwing the best event."

The video showed Neha and Rohanpreet dancing to the beats of the dhol at the ceremony, surrounded by guests. Take a look:

The singer has been sharing multiple mushy posts for with him. However, Neha was trolled and there were multiple memes doing rounds on the Internet.

Neha shared a message for all those making memes about her posts. "For all the meme accounts and their haters too. I have been seeing my memes since so long! I think today I want to say something. So.. It’s a request to the people who see memes and get offended. Plz don’t abuse these people, everybody has some job to do in life, which makes them feel complete and if making memes is their job or if making random funny memes gives them Happiness, let them be!” she wrote in her Instagram stories.