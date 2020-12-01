Neha Kakkar Shares Romantic Post for 'Most Loving Husband' Rohanpreet Singh on His Birthday

Neha Kakkar has shared a loving birthday wish for her husband Rohanpreet Singh. The singer took to Instagram to share pictures of them from the set of The Kapil Sharma Show, where they will make their first TV appearance as a married couple. Posting the photos, Neha wrote, "Tujhse Shuru Hui, Tujhpe Hi Khatm Ho Duniya Meri! Happy Birthday to the one because of whom I feel life is worth living. Most Caring Loving Husband @rohanpreetsingh You are worth every happiness in the world! Every Happiness! I love you my Partner for Life, My Pati Parmeshwar." (sic)

Neha also gave a glimpse of the midnight celebrations. Neha shared videos on her Instagram stories last night. In the videos, we see three cakes in front of the birthday boy. The cakes have ‘Rohu’ written on top and each has a candle burning. Rohanpreet is dressed in smart casuals – dark blue sweatshirt and denim jeans. He also gave the turban a ditch to sport a cap.

The much-in-love couple jetted off to Dubai for their honeymoon. The honeymoon was followed by Diwali festivities that they celebrated along with family. The duo also marked their first month anniversary before they returned from their honeymoon. They painted the town red as they celebrated the special day. Rohanpreet planned a romantic and sweet surprise for his ladylove. Neha shared a video where we got a glimpse of a dreamy anniversary celebration.