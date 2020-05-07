Neha Kakkar Shares She's Among 'Most Watched Female Stars on YouTube in the World'

Neha Kakkar is easily one of the most popular among female singers in the industry right now. Be it music videos or playback singing, she has been on a roll for the past few years, belting out one hit after another.

Her popularity has taken her to yet another feat in the world of music. The singer is now among the most watched female stars on YouTube in the world, second only to Cardi B. Neha shared the ranking in a post on Instagram.

The list shows Cardi B with 4.8 billion views, while Neha's videos got 4.5 billion views. She was followed by Karol G, Blackpink, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj and Selena Gomez.

Sharing the screenshot she posted, "Can't be more thankful!!!! ♥ Jai Mata Di. Aapki Nehu #NehaKakkar .@youtube @youtubeindia." Neha got congratulations from her friends and fans on Instagram. Her brother Tony Kakkar wrote, "You are the definition of Success.. True deserving success Nehu." Another wrote, "Only you could've done this! Ye kabhi repeat nahi ho sakta."

The Dilbar hitmaker is also among the most followed Indians on Instagram, with 37 million followers. She says she finds it very reassuring to have her work recognised by so many people across the world, reported Hindustan Times.

"It is overwhelming and I am grateful to my fans for their unconditional love. I find it very reassuring to have my work recognised by so many people across the world. This kind of appreciation inspires me to explore music and give my listeners songs that they can enjoy on the loop," she had said in March.