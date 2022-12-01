Neha Kakkar Showers Rohanpreet Singh With Kisses and Hugs on His 28th Birthday; Pics

Singer Rohanpreet Singh is celebrating his 28th birthday on a romantic note. To mark the special occasion, wife Neha Kakkar posted a series of mushy photos alongside Rohanpreet and fans are loving it. The celebrity couple took their twinning and winning game a notch higher, as they colour complimented each other in black attires. The birthday boy looked dapper in a black t-shirt featuring white imprinted texts along with a red turban. Meanwhile, wifey Neha Kakkar chose a sleeveless black crop top which was paired with matching loose trousers with stripe detailing.

The couple appeared to be crazy in love as they warmly embraced each other in the latest string of romantic photos. From hugging to sweet kisses, the birthday picture dump of the couple was all about love and fondness. “Happy Birthday to the cutest boy in the world! My jaan (life) Rohanpreet Singh. Mata rani Waheguru ji aapko humesha khushiyaan hi khushiyaan dein (May Mata Rani, Waheguru ji always bless you with happiness),” wrote Neha Kakkar in the caption. Take a look at it here:

Soon after the post was shared, Rohanpreet also reacted to it and thanked the love of his life. “My loveeeeeeeeee!! I Love you the most.. You are the Best Wife and Bestest Buddy," he wrote.

This comes just a month after the duo celebrated their second wedding anniversary together. This year the monumental day of their personal life coincided with the festival of Diwali and the couple celebrated it with great zeal and enthusiasm with their family members. “Happy 2nd Anniversary to Us and Happy Diwali to You all! Shukar,” wrote Kakkar alongside their anniversary post. The singer also gave fans a sneak peek into their anniversary celebration in a video wherein the two were seen swaying to Neha Kakkar’s Sunny Sunny song.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh reportedly met each other in Chandigarh and instantly fell in love with each other. The two sealed the deal in a lavish wedding ceremony that took place on October 24, 2020.

