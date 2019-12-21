Neha Kakkar Sings Channa Mereya for Ex, Salman Khan Asks Bigg Boss 13 Makers to Get New Host
After a contestant sang Channa Mereya on Indon Idol 11, Neha Kakkar says she wants to sing the song for her ex. However, she did not take any name. Abusive behaviour of the contestants did not go down well with Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, he told the makers that they need to find a new host.
While Neha Kakkar has had a brilliant year professionally and gave a number of chartbuster songs, her personal life was rather rough. Earlier this year, she admitted being in depression and having a tough time. In a recent promo of Indian Idol 11, after a contestant sang Channa Mereya from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Neha is seen saying that she wants to sing the song for her ex. However, she did not take any name.
From using abusive language to indulging in physical fights, the ongoing season of "Bigg Boss" has been witnessing a lot of high drama since the very first day. And now things have turned uglier between the contestants -- especially Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. Such abusive behaviour of the contestants did not go down well with host Salman Khan at all. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, he told the makers that if they want to extend the show by five weeks, they need to find a new host.
The Hindi film industry has always been seen as a vehicle to raise awareness, sometimes against government policies; case in point being films like Aandhi (1975) and Kissa Kursi Ka (1978) that were seen as a threat by the then governments. However, Bollywood was probably never seen as a mass production tool to influence millions of viewers the way it has been used in 2019 when the film industry promoted a certain idea, ideology or person.
This year, Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 clashed with Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker at the box office. Read News18's review before watching the films.
Get your weekly dose of adventure and thrill with Rangbaaz Phirse (ZEE5), The Aeronauts (Amazon Prime Video) and The Witcher (Netflix). Henry Cavill in The Witcher, Anthony Hopkins in The Two Popes and Eddie Redmayne in The Aeronauts – there is no dearth of talent on OTT platforms this Christmas week.
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
