Neha Kakkar Sings Channa Mereya for Ex, Salman Khan Asks Bigg Boss 13 Makers to Get New Host

While Neha Kakkar has had a brilliant year professionally and gave a number of chartbuster songs, her personal life was rather rough. Earlier this year, she admitted being in depression and having a tough time. In a recent promo of Indian Idol 11, after a contestant sang Channa Mereya from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Neha is seen saying that she wants to sing the song for her ex. However, she did not take any name.

Read: Video of Neha Kakkar Singing 'Channa Mereya' for Her Ex Goes Viral, Watch Here

From using abusive language to indulging in physical fights, the ongoing season of "Bigg Boss" has been witnessing a lot of high drama since the very first day. And now things have turned uglier between the contestants -- especially Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. Such abusive behaviour of the contestants did not go down well with host Salman Khan at all. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, he told the makers that if they want to extend the show by five weeks, they need to find a new host.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Asks Makers to Get Another Host

Read: Who Will Get Evicted from Bigg Boss 13 House Today? Vote Here

Read: Sidharth, Rashami Indulge in Ugly Spat, Twitterati Support Shukla

The Hindi film industry has always been seen as a vehicle to raise awareness, sometimes against government policies; case in point being films like Aandhi (1975) and Kissa Kursi Ka (1978) that were seen as a threat by the then governments. However, Bollywood was probably never seen as a mass production tool to influence millions of viewers the way it has been used in 2019 when the film industry promoted a certain idea, ideology or person.

Read: How Hindi Films Turned Into a Tool to Form New Narratives in 2019

This year, Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 clashed with Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker at the box office. Read News18's review before watching the films.

Read: Dabangg 3 Movie Review: Salman Khan Film is an Excruciating, Exhausting Bore

Read: Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker Movie Review: Exhilarating Adventure Aided by Sophisticated VFX

Get your weekly dose of adventure and thrill with Rangbaaz Phirse (ZEE5), The Aeronauts (Amazon Prime Video) and The Witcher (Netflix). Henry Cavill in The Witcher, Anthony Hopkins in The Two Popes and Eddie Redmayne in The Aeronauts – there is no dearth of talent on OTT platforms this Christmas week.

Read: Streaming Now: Go Monster Hunting with Netflix’s The Witcher, Watch Out for Rangbaaz Phirse on ZEE5

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.