Neha Kakkar Slays in These Pics from Her Wedding Reception

While we were already enjoying the numerous breathtaking wedding pictures of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, the singer has posted yet another series of photographs that is going viral on social media. Neha took to her Instagram handle to share more pictures of her wedding reception which took place in Chandigarh. Neha had in an earlier post described the function as the “best reception ever”. This time she has posted some of her solo “killer” pictures from that day.

Check out the photos here:

“If looks could kill,” she wrote on the post. Neha can be seen wearing a gorgeous silver-white lehenga with diamond-emerald jewellery. In one of the pictures, she is holding a knife which the newly-wed couple used to cut the reception cake. The cake was special too. Placed between a beautiful arrangement of flowers, the cake had a picture of the couple from their Haldi ceremony. Fans are indeed impressed with the unique idea.

In her previous Instagram post, Neha had shared ten beautiful snaps from the function. “@rohanpreetsingh and Family hosted the Best Reception Ever!! Thank you everyone in the family, Nehu Loves you all,” she captioned it. The numerous photos and videos are all over the internet.

There are also pictures showing Neha and Rohanpreet Singh arriving hand-in-hand at the reception and cutting the cake together. Follow the link for more pictures:

Neha wore outfits designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock and has heaped a lot of praise for their work. “Oh my god! Falguni and Shane Peacock, best designers ever! Never thought I can look this good but they made it possible!! Huge respect and love for you,” she said in a post.

The couple got married on October 24 in Delhi in an Anand Karaj ceremony which was followed by a Hindu wedding. The wedding was preceded by haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. The couple earlier announced their wedding with a song Nehu Da Vyah.