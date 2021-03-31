Neha Kakkar Surprises Brother Tony Kakkar with a Cricket Pitch at Home, Hubby Rohanpreet Singh Reacts

Singer Neha Kakkar gifted her brother Tony Kakkar a cricket pitch at their home. Revealing the surprise gift on Instagram Reels, the playback singer gave a glimpse of the pitch, which is still under construction. In the video shared by Neha, a few men can be seen working on the pitch in the garden area. Neha has recorded the video through a window . She also asked Tony if he liked the pitched gifted to him by his “choti behan."

Reacting on the reels, Tony called himself “lucky" to have a sister like Neha, and mentioned her as “a special child of God". The singer also added that Neha is an inspiration to million.

Jumping in the banter, Neha’s husband Rohanpreet Singh also commented on the video, adding that this has acted as a surprise gift for him.

Neha, who is one of the judges on the reality singing show Indian Idol 12, was last seen in music video Marjaneya which featured the popular Bigg Boss 14 couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

Now an established singer in the industry, Neha started her Bollywood career with Indian Idol but got eliminated very early on in the show. She found her big break in Cocktail’s Second Hand Jawani song. This was followed by hit songs like London Thumakada for Queen and Sunny Sunny for Yaariyan. There has been no looking back for the youngest Kakkar sibling ever since.

On the other hand, brother Tony is a singer, composer and lyricist. He is known for songs like Tera Suit, Shona Shona and Booty Shake. The brother-sister duo had earlier collaborated on a song titled Bheegi Bheegi. The song was written by Tony and Prince Dubey.