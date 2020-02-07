While Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan are 'Single', Tony Kakkar Shoots a Music Video with Them

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan have been in headlines after a promo of Indian Idol 11 showed that judge Neha and host Aditya have something big to announce on February 14. It was said that the two will be tying the knot on Valentine's Day. But before that, they will treat their fans with something new.

While the wedding appears only to be a concept gig for the singing reality show, the two have teamed up for a song by Neha's singer brother, Tony Kakkar.

On Thursday, Tony through an Instagram video announced that the three of them have shot for a music video titled, Goa Beach. The song releases on February 10.

In the IGTV video, Tony can be heard saying, “I thought they are getting married on 14th Feb so I should shoot a single while they are still single.” Laughing off, Aditya also teased the singer and called him his real brother-in-law.

The three celebs also shared posters and BTS pictures of the song on Instagram. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Aditya and Neha's paring is loved by their fans. Aditya is often seen flirting with Neha on the show, which has now been rumoured to be their off-screen chemistry too.

Last month, Aditya's father Udit Narayan had reacted to the marriage rumours. Talking to Navbharat Times, Narayan had said, "Neha Kakkar is a very sweet girl. She sings very beautifully. I like Neha very much. Not only just me, but people also like her. I really like her and she has made a name for herself in the industry. I also keep listening to her songs."

