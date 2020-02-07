Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Movies
1-min read

While Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan are 'Single', Tony Kakkar Shoots a Music Video with Them

While Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan are still 'single', Neha's brother Tony Kakkar has shot a music video with them.

News18.com

Updated:February 7, 2020, 10:03 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
While Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan are 'Single', Tony Kakkar Shoots a Music Video with Them
While Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan are still 'single', Neha's brother Tony Kakkar has shot a music video with them.

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan have been in headlines after a promo of Indian Idol 11 showed that judge Neha and host Aditya have something big to announce on February 14. It was said that the two will be tying the knot on Valentine's Day. But before that, they will treat their fans with something new.

While the wedding appears only to be a concept gig for the singing reality show, the two have teamed up for a song by Neha's singer brother, Tony Kakkar.

On Thursday, Tony through an Instagram video announced that the three of them have shot for a music video titled, Goa Beach. The song releases on February 10.

In the IGTV video, Tony can be heard saying, “I thought they are getting married on 14th Feb so I should shoot a single while they are still single.” Laughing off, Aditya also teased the singer and called him his real brother-in-law.

The three celebs also shared posters and BTS pictures of the song on Instagram. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Aditya and Neha's paring is loved by their fans. Aditya is often seen flirting with Neha on the show, which has now been rumoured to be their off-screen chemistry too.

Last month, Aditya's father Udit Narayan had reacted to the marriage rumours. Talking to Navbharat Times, Narayan had said, "Neha Kakkar is a very sweet girl. She sings very beautifully. I like Neha very much. Not only just me, but people also like her. I really like her and she has made a name for herself in the industry. I also keep listening to her songs."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram