Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh to Unite for a Big Music Collab?

The most loved stars of Indian music - Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh seem to be all set to unite for one of the biggest collaborations of independent music scene. As hinted by Anshul Garg, President and Managing Director of Desi Music Factory on his social media, the three artists are likely to join forces for a song that is destined to be a hit.

The venture is expected to attract humongous excitement given the reputation Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh have made for themselves as hitmakers in the last decade. Considering that the songs by these artists have not just topped the music charts but have also ruled the party scene in India, their collaboration is bound to pique the curiosity of music buffs.

A source reveals, “There will soon be an official announcement on the front of Indian hitmaker Tony Kakkar, melody queen Neha Kakkar and star rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh uniting for a song. This shall be one of the most ambitious collaborations in the independent music scene.”

Meanwhile, Yo Yo Honey Singh recently made the headlines after his wife filed a domestic violence case against him and sought Rs 10 crore compensation under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, saying she felt like a “farm animal… being treated cruelly." Shalini Talwar, Singh’s wife, alleged that she was subjected to numerous incidents of physical, verbal, mental, and emotional abuse at the hands of her husband and his family.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here