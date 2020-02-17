Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Neha Kakkar was Asked 'When are You Getting Married?' Here's Her Response

Neha Kakkar is grabbing people's attention for her rumoured relationship with Udit Narayan's son Aditya, to the extent that people are hounding her with 'when are you getting married' question.

News18.com

Updated:February 17, 2020, 9:06 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Neha Kakkar was Asked 'When are You Getting Married?' Here's Her Response
Neha Kakkar

Singer-actress Neha Kakkar has been grabbing the headlines and people's attention lately for her rumored relationship with Aditya Narayan. Both artists' personal lives and their wedding rumours have in fact become top talking points in the entertainment and gossip columns as they capture fan fancy as well. Neha and Aditya recently featured in a music video together-- Goa Beach-- sung by Tony Kakkar, Neha's brother, and herself and featuring Aditya and Kat Kristian.

Read: Udit Narayan Wants Neha Kakkar to be His Daughter-in-law, Says Report

Now, when Neha stepped out in Mumbai during the weekend, she was surrounded by fans and paparazzi. First, Neha gave some money to the needy and later proceeded towards her car. A camera person chasing her for a byte suddenly asked "Nehaji shaadi kab hogi" (Neha, when is your marriage?). In response, Neha laughed off the matter quickly and went her way.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram

#nehakishaadi ???

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Neha is currently on the judging panel of singing reality show Indian Idol 11. The show airs on Sony TV. Talking about work, singer Neha said during a recent interview that playback singing for popular actors has its own charm but she enjoys going beyond films and being the heroine of her music videos.

"I am the shortest actress in the industry till date who acts and sings at the same time. I am always the heroine of my own music videos. Today the audience loves single's music videos which helps me enjoy my space to the fullest," Neha had asserted.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram