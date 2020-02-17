Neha Kakkar was Asked 'When are You Getting Married?' Here's Her Response
Neha Kakkar is grabbing people's attention for her rumoured relationship with Udit Narayan's son Aditya, to the extent that people are hounding her with 'when are you getting married' question.
Neha Kakkar
Singer-actress Neha Kakkar has been grabbing the headlines and people's attention lately for her rumored relationship with Aditya Narayan. Both artists' personal lives and their wedding rumours have in fact become top talking points in the entertainment and gossip columns as they capture fan fancy as well. Neha and Aditya recently featured in a music video together-- Goa Beach-- sung by Tony Kakkar, Neha's brother, and herself and featuring Aditya and Kat Kristian.
Read: Udit Narayan Wants Neha Kakkar to be His Daughter-in-law, Says Report
Now, when Neha stepped out in Mumbai during the weekend, she was surrounded by fans and paparazzi. First, Neha gave some money to the needy and later proceeded towards her car. A camera person chasing her for a byte suddenly asked "Nehaji shaadi kab hogi" (Neha, when is your marriage?). In response, Neha laughed off the matter quickly and went her way.
Check out the video below:
Neha is currently on the judging panel of singing reality show Indian Idol 11. The show airs on Sony TV. Talking about work, singer Neha said during a recent interview that playback singing for popular actors has its own charm but she enjoys going beyond films and being the heroine of her music videos.
"I am the shortest actress in the industry till date who acts and sings at the same time. I am always the heroine of my own music videos. Today the audience loves single's music videos which helps me enjoy my space to the fullest," Neha had asserted.
(With inputs from IANS)
