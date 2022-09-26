Neha Kakkar Welcomes ‘Legendary’ Falguni Pathak On Indian Idol 13 Stage After Feud Over Oh Sajna Song, Watch

Ever since Neha Kakkar had released her latest song, Oh Sajna, she has drawn the ire of many. The song is a remake of the very popular ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankayi’ song by Falguni Pathak, something that people pf the 80s and 90s still hold dear and have many memories attached to. A lot of people absolutely rejected the ‘Oh Sajna’ song and criticized Kakkar for butchering it. In fat, Falguni Pathak herself reacted to it, and even threatened to sue, which she couldn’t due to music rights not being with her. Now, after the much public feud over the song, Neha Kakkar and Falguni Pathak was seen sharing the same stage and smiling together on the sets of Indian Idol 13.

In a video shared by Sony TV on their social media channel, one could see Neha Kakkar and Falguni Pathak sharing the stage. It was the beginning of Navaratri, and with Falguni Pathak being synonymous to the celebrations, it was but a given that she will be brought on the show. Neha Kakkar too was present, as she is a judge on the show. Neha Kakkar also began the celebrations by introducing ‘legendary’ Falguni ji. Captioning it, the channel wrote, “Indian Idol ke manch par hogi garba night with Falguni Pathak! Dekhiye Indian Idol 13, Theatre Round mein! Iss shanivaar aur ravivaar, raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par!” See the video here:

Despite their differences, the two proved to be thorough professionals by being absolutely cordial with each other on the sets. Hiowever, the janta was not happy. One of the users commented, “Shame on you falguni jii you did that just to grab attention 😒 completely.” Another wrote, “Song ko famous karvane ke liye kya kya karte hai yeh log….pehle social media par lad ke attention grab karte hai phir ek sath TV par perform karte hai. Kya dikhava hai yaar 👏👏.”

Falguni Pathak had trashed the remix version of her song, that has been sung by Neha Kakkar. She also said in an interview with ETimes, “I got to know about the remixed version three-four days back. First reaction was not good. I was like, mujhe bas ulti aani baaki thi, aisa ho gaya tha. (I was about to puke, it was like that).”

