Neha Kakkar Wishes Fans ‘Good Morning’ in White Bathrobe, Rohanpreet Drops Flirty Comment

Singer Neha Kakkar has a huge following on Instagram. She manages to keep her 59.6 million followers entertained with interesting posts. Recently, the singer posted some pictures in a white bathrobe, sitting on a bath tub. In the caption, Neha wished her Instagram family a good morning. With the ‘just out of shower’ pictures she gave an advice to start the day with “Positivi – Tea”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

Husband Rohanpreet instantly reacted to the pictures praising his wife. He wrote a flirty comment where he first wrote an expression of clearing his throat. Then after a ‘Wow’ he called his wife beautiful. Rohanpreet and Neha tied the knot last year, a few days after a song of the two called ‘Nehu Da Vyah’ was released. The couple remained in news for a long time as their wedding followed the release of the song.

Meanwhile, Neha celebrated her 33 birthday last month on June 6. Both the husband and the wife flooded their Instagram accounts with the events’ pictures. The singer and her husband were colour co-ordinated in black outfits and the celebration had their near and dear ones. Neha has given a number of sassy songs like ‘Manali Trance’ and ‘Dilbar’. She has also sung some slow numbers beautifully like ‘Naina’ from Dangal and ‘Maahi Ve’ unplugged.

Neha has proved her versatility with the range of songs that she has not just sung but have been a hit. She has two sibling Sonu Kakkar and Tony Kakkar who are also singers. Neha has given a number of hit songs with her brother Tony too.

