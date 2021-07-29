Neha Kakkar Won't Be a Part of Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale Due to This Reason?

The singing reality show Indian Idol had stirred up controversy after popular singer Amit Kumar criticised the show’s tribute episode to Kishor Kumar. Social media has also not been kind to the show, as time and again people have trolled several contestants, especially Shanmukhapriya. The young singer has encountered hate comments on her Instagram handle too. After crossing multiple hurdles, Indian Idol 12 is now inching toward its grand finale. But ahead of the finale episode, disheartening news has come in for Neha Kakkar’s fans.

Neha, who has been judging the show for the past few seasons, won’t appear on the grand finale episode of Indian Idol 12. The singer appeared as a judge till May 2021, after which the seat was taken up by her sister and singer Sonu Kakkar. Now it has been learned that Neha will not be a part of the finale too.

A TOI report revealed that Neha has been judging Indian Idol for the past few seasons and therefore, she wanted a break. Also, she now wants to spend some quality time with her husband Rohanpreet. It is one of the many reasons why she did not continue to judge the show.

Currently, Indian Idol 12 is being judged by music composer Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu, and Anu Malik. The show is anchored by Aditya Narayan and if reports are to be believed he too is planning to take a break from hosting.

Even though Neha has taken a break from work, she is very active on social media. The singer never fails to share pictures, videos, and the daily dose of cuteness with her fans. Recently, Neha became one of the most followed Indian musicians on Instagram. Her followers have crossed the 60-million mark.

