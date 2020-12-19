Neha Kakkar's Baby Bump Pic is Actually from Poster of New Song 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' with Husband Rohanpreet

When Neha Kakkar was about to get married, she had released a song called Nehu Da Vyah with then fiance Rohanpreet. When the poster of the song was released before her wedding, it confused followers as to whether she was really getting married or just promoting her song.

Something like that is happening again, after Neha shared a photo of herself sporting a baby bump, with the hashtag #KhyaalRakhyaKar. That sparked off speculation about whether the singer is really pregnant, two months into her wedding with Rohanpreet.

Neha could be seen wearing dungarees and cradling her belly, but did not outrightly confirm her pregnancy. “Ab Toh Kuch Zyada Hi Khyaal Rakhna Parhega Nehuuuu (Now I'll have to take extra care of you)," Rohanpreet wrote in the comments section.

On Saturday, she posted yet another poster featuring the same baby bump photo and said, "#KhyaalRakhyaKar 22nd December." We don't know if she is really pregnant, or is this just another promo for a new song. Nonetheless, fans are excited to have yet another Neha Kakkar song coming their way.

The video of 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' will feature Neha alongside husband Rohanpreet. The lyrics have been penned by Babbu while the music is composed by Rajat Nagpal.