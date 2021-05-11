Neha Kakkar's Silly Response to Husband Rohanpreet Singh's Headache Leaves Him Shocked

Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh have been keeping fans entertained in the lockdown with their humorous videos. The couple shared a reel where the singer is seen dealing with her husband’s headache with a ‘silly’ question. In the video, Singh is seen clutching his head in pain, seeing which Kakkar asks what’s the matter with him. When Rohanpreet says he is having a headache, Kakkar very innocently asks, ‘Where?’

Her response sends Singh into a shock and he looks at her in disbelief. Captioning the video, Neha wrote, “He didn’t tell me Kahan Headache ho raha hai, where’s my fault in it?!"

Taking to the comment section, Singh wrote, “Hahahaha I’m Sorry Babu My Fault!!"

Kakkar’s brother singer Tony Kakkar too dropped a few emojis on the comment section.

On the work front, the Indian Idol 12 judge has delivered many Bollywood chartbusters like ‘Sunny Sunny’, ‘Second Hand Jawaani’, ‘London Thumakda’, ‘Manali Trance’ and ‘Tukur Tukur’ among others.

