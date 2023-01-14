Neha Mandlekar Joshi's Befitting Response To Hate Comments For Her Son Jehangir

Marathi actors Chinmay Mandlekar and Neha Mandlekar Joshi recently received hate comments for naming their child Jehangir. The mindless trolls were not at all ashamed of writing filthy comments for a 9-year-old kid. Deeply saddened by this, Neha shared a screenshot of the social media users posting filthy comments criticising their son’s name. She also wrote a long post lambasting these users for their disgusting mindset.

Neha wrote that they have named their child after the famous Indian businessman and aviator Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata, who has contributed immensely to the development of India. They (Chinmay and Neha) are extremely proud of this fact. According to Drishyam 2 actress, social media users, who are finding faults in this name, are excessively blinded by hate.

They just look for a reason to vent that negativity and for this purpose, their boy was chosen. The Doosri Maa actress wrote that those who are propagating hate for their child have no respect for the morals and culture taught in their religion. Neha completed the post writing that she would no longer tolerate the abuse and negative comments hurled at her son. She signed off declaring herself a proud wife and fierce mother.

Followers displayed unflinching support for Neha and her family. A social media user commented that people who have poured out nasty comments are negligent of the teachings in Sanatana-dharma. Other users also wrote a lot of positive comments about the family and boosted their morale.

