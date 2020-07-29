Neha Mehta aka Anjali Bhabhi of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Quits Show?

While on one hand there is the good news of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completing 12 years since its first episode aired on July 28, there are also reports doing the rounds that actress Neha Mehta, who plays Anjali Mehta on the comedy show, may be quitting. Neha has been part of the show for 12 long years, since its start.

It is being claimed that Neha had informed the producers of the show about not continuing ahead before the new episodes were shot post-lockdown and is not even reporting on the sets. Neha plays the onscreen wife of Taarak Mehta (Shailesh Lodha). Her role is of a dietitian who keeps making bland food for Taarak which he does not like.

If speculation around Neha quitting TMKOC are true then it will indeed be sad news for fans who are still demanding the return of Disha Vakani aka Dayaben.

As TMKOC completed 12 years since its first episode, the cast and crew celebrated by cutting cake and making merry on the sets at Film City. Show's lead actor Dilip Joshi, in an interview, had asserted that amid coronavirus scare, the pressure of getting laughs from the audience is even more, considering the general atmosphere is not conducive to happiness and cheer.

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday TMKOC..😊 A post shared by Dilip Joshi (@maakasamdilipjoshi) on Jul 27, 2020 at 9:05pm PDT

Dilip had said, "It’s tough, but we are trying our best. You have to forget everything in front of the camera and let yourself be transported to a different world. We keep improvising on set," he told Mumbai Mirror.