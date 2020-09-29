Neha Mehta Aka Anjali Bhabhi of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma 'Ready' to Make Comeback on Show

Actress Neha Mehta, who used to play the role of Anjali Mehta in popular TV show Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, has revealed that she was considering returning to the show days after she quit. The actress quit the show last month citing personal reasons. She was later replaced by Sunayana Fozdar.

In a recent interview to The Times of India, the actress revealed that she had called the producer of the show Asit Kumar Modi even after she quit it. Apparently, her father asked her to do so.

However, the conversation between the two of them did not go as Neha thought. She added, "I said, 'Sir, this is it. If this is the thing that we want to negotiate and talk, it is fine.' And what then if you are told that you have to handle certain ego issues but if you want to go, you should still go because I have someone else whom I can hire, who is a better prospect for me as I have to pay him less? It could happen to anybody. So I am gracefully moving on.”

For the unversed, the show which has completed 3000 episodes has been going for over 12 years. Apart from Neha, Gurucharan Singh too has quit the show. In her interview, Neha has called herself a “victim of competition, jealousy, power games and a pinch of ego that makes people blind.” While she hasn’t watched the show ever since she quit it, Neha wishes the best for the show. The actress also said that if the audience and the makers want her to return to the show, then she will.

She added, “I am ready. I am ready to sail in the waters with my wings open. Open the gateway for me.”