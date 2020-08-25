Neha Mehta Confirms Exit From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Shares Note on Instagram

Actress Neha Mehta, who played the role of Anjali Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, has confirmed her exit from the comedy show. The actress took to Instagram and shared a note.

“Hello everyone, and thank you for everything. I’ve worked 12 amazing years at this amazing show (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah), and I am forever thankful for the beautiful career I’ve had. To my amazing respected Asit Kumar Modi Ji, co-stars,tmkoc whole team, I appreciate the hard work you’ve done completing some of our beautiful journey. I’ve never had so much fun before. I am so glad to be part of this show, but I will miss the spontaneity of the work and generosity of such brilliant colleagues. Thank you again and all the best for the future. Show must go on,” she wrote in the note.

According to reports, Neha, who was part of the comedy show since 12 years, will be replaced by actress Sunayana Fozdar. The latter has been earlier parts of other TV shows like Left Right Left, Lagi Tujhse Lagan, Kabul Hai, Ek Rishta Partnership Ka And Belan Wali Bahu.

Meanwhile, there has been no clarity over the return of Disha Vakani, who played the lead character of Daya Ben.