Neha Mehta Opens up on Her Exit from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Wanted to Consider My Return

Neha Mehta aka Anjali of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently quit the show. She has been playing Anjali Mehta for 12 years. In a recent interview, the actress hinted that all was not well on the sets of the popular show but she wanted to consider her return subject to some conditions. “I wanted to consider my return. But I want certain decorum and conduct to change on the set. Majority and pressure works in today’s times but then, I shouldn’t be looking into that and spoil my mind,” she told The Times of India.

The actress had approached producer of the show Asit Kumarr Modi but he said that she has already been replaced by another actor, Sunayana Fozdar.

Neha Mehta didn’t reveal the exact reason behind her quit and said sometimes silence is the best answer. The actress, however, claimed that she won’t say she is a victim of competition, jealousy, power games as it would be playing into the hands of some people.

Neha had played the role of Anjali Bhabhi in the show which is loved by a lot of people. When Neha was asked if she had seen the show after Sunayana Fozdar became a part of it, she replied in the negative. She said she had great respect and dignity for her work and would be happy to be back if the audience wants her to.

Producer Asit Kumar Modi had confirmed that Neha wanted to be back in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but it was too late now. Asit said her replacement is doing good work and it is not possible to remove someone once the casting is complete.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently completed 3000 episodes and became one of the the longest-running Hindi TV shows in India. The show has a great journey of 12 years since 2008.