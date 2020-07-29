Neha Mehta Reportedly Quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sanjay Dutt's Look From KGF 2 Unveiled

While on one hand there is the good news of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completing 12 years since its first episode aired on July 28, there are also reports doing the rounds that actress Neha Mehta, who plays Anjali Mehta on the comedy show, may be quitting. Neha has been part of the show for 12 long years, since its start.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father has lodged a police complaint against his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide. In his complaint, Rajput's father has also sought to invoke the provisions of the Mental Health Care Act, alleging that the "machinations" of Chakraborty and her family members had caused his son to crack up, despite a successful career in films, and ultimately drove him to suicide.

Sanjay Dutt turned 61 on Wednesday. As a birthday gift, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 unveiled the actor's first look from the movie. Sanjay's character is named Adheera and he plays antagonist to lead star Yash's Rocky in the upcoming action-drama venture.

Sushant Singh Rajput may have only left behind 12 films for the audience, but his death has completely changed the way Bollywood audience sees the movie industry.

Rashami Desai got emotional on the last day of her shoot on Naagin 4. She clicked farewell pictures with actresses Adaa Khan, Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti to commemorate the special occasion. After giving her last shot, she even gave a speech on the sets and thanked the director for the experience.

