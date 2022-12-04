Neha Sharma and Her Sister Aisha Send Temperatures Soaring With Their Sexy Swimwear Pics

Neha Sharma and her sister Aisha Sharma had a fun sisters’ day out on Sunday. The sisters took to their respective Instagram accounts and revealed that they were spending the evening by the pool. Neha shared a post revealing that she opted for a sexy blue bikini for her day out in the sun. She was seen seated on a pool chair and enjoying the day.

The Crook actress shared the pictures with the caption, “☀️️." Meanwhile, Aisha flaunted her curves in a white swimsuit. She took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture in which she was seen showing off her OOTD. She shared the picture with the caption, “Happy Sunday."

Neha celebrated her birthday last month. On the occasion, Aisha shared a series of pictures along with a special note for her. “Happiest Birthday Nehu ✨♥️Your warmth, generous heart and love touches everyone around you.I get to experience your warmth every single day as my Co dog parent,flatmate ,sister and best friend . My ride or die for life and to teasing you endlessly .Wish you all things you desire everyday," she wrote.

Speaking with News18.com on the occasion, Neha said, “There’s only one wish I make every year and that’s to stay happy and kind because these are two of the most important things; everything else is a by-product. I pray to god to keep me healthy too. I’ve added that to my prayer post-Covid.”

This year has been an interesting one for Neha. She starred alongside Aisha in Shining With The Sharmas on SocialSwag, a Keeping Up The Kardashians-style unscripted series, which gave fans a sneak peek into their personal lives. Neha’s happy with the ‘fabulous response’ the show has garnered and tells us that they’re planning on releasing it on YouTube and that there might even be a season two.

