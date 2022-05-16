Neha Sharma and Sister Aisha are All Set to Give a Peek Into Their Lives, the Kardashians Style

Sharma sisters Neha and Aisha are all set to give us a peek into their lives with ‘Shining with the Sharmas’. Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma are set to raise the temperature and shine bright with this new project – ‘Shining with the Sharmas’. The duo has been creating short-format content from their personal lives for a platform called SocialSwag.

Neha and Aisha, who have built a loyal and dedicated social media presence, have worked with the team to make this unfiltered, un-scripted content along the lines of the famous Keeping Up with the Kardashians series.

“They have taken the cameras to their house, their gym, their photoshoots, to their downtime, and even into their kitchen while they make their meals. The cameras have been with them throughout without any restrictions,” confirmed the source, who also assured us that the content will be available on the online platform from mid May with new content being released weekly.

The two sisters often raise temperatures on social media with their workout photos and videos.

Neha made her acting debut with the Telugu film Chirutha (2007) and her Hindi film debut with Crook (2010).[2] She was appreciated for the semi-hit Kyaa Super Kool Hai Hum. She has appeared in several films including Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013), Solo (2017) and Tanhaji (2020). She made her web debut with the series Illegal in 2020 and has also been part of the short film Kriti, where she played the titular role.

Aisha made her big-screen debut in Satyameva Jayate, in which she was paired opposite John Abraham. While Aisha is still new to Bollywood, but she has been making waves on social media. Her photos, videos and reels on Instagram are a huge hit with her fans.

