Neha Sharma: Been Through Times When My Role Was Chopped Off, I Wasn't Part of Film's Success Party

Neha Sharma has been active as an actress in the industry for more than a decade now, however, she says that it is now that she has been getting the roles she always wanted. The 33-year-old actress, who shelled out a superhit Telugu movie Chirutha before making her Bollywood debut with Crook opposite Emraan Hashmi, says that she is happy that finally directors are noticing her different shades as an actor. In a conversation with News18, Neha says that it was a struggle to break the ‘pretty girl’ stereotype associated with her.

“I’m very grateful to do the roles I am doing because initially, it was very difficult to get over the typecast of the ‘pretty girl’. I was cast in roles that were just meant to dance around and do nothing meaningful. So it has been a struggle for me but finally, I am getting roles that are meaty and have substance, so I am happy that things are changing."

Talking of her Bollywood debut in 2010, she says that when Crook didn’t work out at the box office, she was shattered as she had expected the film to follow a similar fate as her previous Telugu hit.

“My first Telugu film being a blockbuster, my films being a flop was not an option for me. So when Crook didn’t work at the box office, I was shattered. For an outsider, it’s very important to find the right mentor, who can guide you. That’s something I think is very important, which I didn’t have. So it has been a learning lesson. But I think I’ve done well for someone who did everything on my own terms," said Neha.

She further added, “I’ve been through times when my role was chopped off, or I wasn’t even part of the success event of a film although I’d been a major part of it. Those things are part and parcel of this industry. There are fragile egos and you can’t keep everybody happy. If you’re doing things on your own terms, without compromising, the life’s not easy, the industry is not easy, but you’ve got to do your own thing."

The actress keeps going to and fro between Hindi films and Tamil and Malayalam films. Asked whether she finds more love and acceptance in the South Indian film industry, she replied, “Acceptance? Yes. Even now, when I go to the airports, people remember me for my role in Chirutha. So I did get a lot of gratification for my first film. However, as an actor, Hindi is my first language and I feel that if don’t know the intricacies of a language, I might not be able to do justice to every role. So I feel a little challenged doing films there."

Her upcoming ventures include Illegal, Jogira Sara Ra Ra with Nawazuddin Siddique and horror-comedy Aafat-e-Ishq. The trailer of the latter launched recently and the actress has been collecting praises for her character in the film. Talking about releasing films in intervals, the actress says it has been a conscious effort to not do everything film offered to her, but something that resonates with her.

“I want to do films that mean something to me and my audience. There are only a limited number of films that are offered to you, and within that, it is a struggle to pick the right kind. I have been picky but I owe my audiences, who have always supported me from the beginning, a good film. So, I try to pick good things- sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t. But the effort has always been there," said Neha Sharma.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.