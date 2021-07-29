Neha Sharma Breaks Into a ‘Happy Dance’ With Sister Aisha

Celebrity sisters Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma have a huge fan base. The inseparable duo is completely in sync with each other. They are often seen hitting the gym together and posing for the paparazzi. On Thursday morning, Neha shared a video on her Instagram page in which she can be seen in a gym with her sister. However, the actresses aren’t working out there. Instead, they have taken a break to dance.

The sisters suddenly break into a happy dance while the song Beggin by Italian rock band Maneskin plays in the background. Neha holds her mobile phone in her hand to make an Instagram Reel as she sways on the track with her sister.

Both Neha and Aisha never miss an opportunity to up their style game, even if they are working out. Neha wore a black sports bra and threw on a grey shirt. She teamed it with a pair of black tights and white sneakers. She went with a high ponytail to complete her look.

On the other hand, Aisha opted for a bronze shade sports bra that she paired with a black and nude jacket and tights of the same shade. She completed her look with a bun in her hair.

While posting the clip, Neha wrote that since she is in a “happy place” with her sister who is always a “happy person”, she thought of breaking into a small “happy dance”.

The Sharma sisters’ dance was appreciated by many of their friends and fans. Among them was actor Tanuj Virwani who dropped hearts in the comments section of the post. The clip has received more than 1.2 lakh likes on the photo-sharing app.

Neha’s last act was Illegal, a web series released on Voot Select. She will next be seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the shoot of which has been completed.

